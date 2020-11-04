Nigerian Prophetic-Apostolic pastor, Tunde Bakare, Founder of Citadel Global on Monday said there’s no going back on contesting for 2023 presidency.

Bakare had earlier said in 2019 that he would be crowned the next Nigeria president after President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Take it to the mountain top if you have never heard it before. I am saying it to you this morning, in the scheme of things, as far as the politics of Nigeria is concerned, President Buhari is number 15 and yours sincerely is number 16. I never said that to you before, I want to let you know it this morning; nothing can change it, in the name of Jesus. He (Buhari) is number 15; I am number 16,” Pastor Bakare said while placing his right hand on his chest. “To this end was I born and for this purpose came I into the world. I have prepared for this for 30 years. When he (Buhari) chose to run in 2019, he is still number 15, when he steps out, I step in,” he had said last year.

However, in an interview with Arise TV on Monday, Bakare when asked if he still stands by what he said in 2019, he said;

“Every Nigerian citizen who has an aspiration to add value to this country is at liberty so to do. It is my fundamental right to run if I choose to and it is my fundamental right to desist from running, but let me tell you this, I mean every word that I spoke, I cannot just fold my hand and say let it continue. “I am a citizen of his county and I intend to contribute my quota, but let me say this to you, it is not a matter of life and death. If we have the right people in power, I will support them and if I offer myself and people support me, so be it,” “I am not taking that word back, I have something to offer my country, but it is all left for my country to say we want you; I cannot impose myself on them. “And I challenge every right-thinking patriot to rise and let us join hands to fix our nation and if God so designed it that I will be the 16th president, well Reuben Abati, I will consult you also as one who has something to offer in terms of media and in terms of spokesmanship that you have done before so that we can have an accurate speech for an accurate moment.”

