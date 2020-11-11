A photo collage of ex-Kaduna State Governor, Balarabe Musa and President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned former Governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, who died on Wednesday at the age of 85 years.

In a statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari described the ex-governor as the voice for the voiceless.

“President Muhammadu Buhari joins government and people of Kaduna State in mourning a former civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, whose passing will be sorely missed by all Nigerians, who have diligently followed his antecedents as a voice for the voiceless,” the statement partly read.

“President Buhari believes Alhaji Musa reflected the passion and vigour that heralded Nigeria’s independence, which steadily translated into activism for return to democracy at the height of military interregnum and has remained steadfast in the call for good and inclusive governance.

“As the former governor goes home, the President affirms that he left a bold footprint on Nigeria’s democracy, and his role in promoting good governance and development will always be remembered and appreciated by posterity.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort his family, friends, and associates.”