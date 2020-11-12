President Muhmmadu Buhari and Senate President Ahmad Lawan yesterday led other eminent Nigerians in the deluge of tributes to the frontline politician and ideologue, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Second Republic governor of Kaduna State.

The radical politician and disciple of the late Mallam Aminu Kano of the Talakawa fame died yesterday. He was 84.

The late Musa was a chieftain of the defunct Peoples Redemption Party(PRP), led by Mallam Kano. He was elected governor in 1979. But, his tenure was full of tension as the National Party of Nigeria (NPN)-dominated House of Assembly never approved his list of commissioners and special advisers.

For one and half years, he ran the state with the help of permanent secretaries. He was ultimately impeached by the House of Assembly. His deputy, Abba Rimi, replaced him as governor.

Musa never bounced back into power. But, he remained a non-conformist, a progressive and an advocate of good governance.

He left good legacies, says Lawan:

Senate President Ahmad Lawan condoled with the family of the former governor.

He said Musa’s life personified the struggle for the underdogs, adding that his legacy is indelible and will always be cherished.

‘A great CNPP leader’

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), in a statement by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said: “The death is highly regrettable at this trying times of our nationhood.

“We enjoin all political leaders to remember that there is an end, power and wealth will pass away but our deeds will continue to speak for us or against us when we are no more. His life of contentment should be emulated by all Nigerian leaders.”

SDP: he was a true progressive

Paying tribute to Musa, the National Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Supo Sonibare, said: “Alhaji Musa was a man of untainted history, a patriotic and incorruptible, minimalist Nigerian politician.

Branding his death as an irreparable loss at a time the country needed most the direction a true progressive Nationalist, SDP in a statement by its Acting National Chairman, Chief Supo Shonibare, said that Balarabe Musa would be remembered as a true Nationalist who governed Kaduna State selflessly, without enriching himself and played national politics with unequalled honesty and humility. He always encouraged unity among progressives in the polity.

Shonibare added: “Alhaji Balarabe Musa will be remembered as a committed democrat, an incorruptible administrator and a thoroughbred progressive.

No one can take away from him his place in Nigerian history as a true leader of the Talakawas in the mode of the legendary Mallam Aminu Kano.”

Sonibare described as indelible Musa’s role in the party’s first coming in the Third Republic, both as a distinguished party leader and his robust commitment to the June 12 struggle to revive the annulled mandate of its Presidential Candidate, Bashorun M.K.O. Abiola. He was one of the last ones standing in the Northern Nigeria who continued to display an unflinching support for the Democratic decision of the Nigerian people as expressed in the victory of Chief MKO Abiola’s emergence as President-elect.

Shonibare also commended the late politician for preaching and practising the “handshake across the Niger” as a necessary ingredient for guaranteeing national unity, equity and justice.

A great loss to democracy, says Ganduje

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

described Musa’s death as a great loss to democracy.

He extended his condolences to the deceased’s family, government of Kaduna state and friends and well wishers over the loss.

The governor’s condolences were contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Abba Anwar.

The governor said the Nigerian democracy was moulded by the likes of the deceased former Kaduna State governor.

“Not only Nigerian democracy, Africa’s transition to democracy in recent decades benefited immensely from Balarabe Musa, who had an in-depth concern for the underprivileged.

“His unparalleled concern for the welfare of the ‘Talakawas’ (poor people) placed him above many Nigerian politicians.

“The indelible marks he left behind after his reign as governor are enough reasons to explain his genuine love for the people.”

Wamakko salutes ‘dogged fighter’

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti Corruption,Senator Aliyu Wamakko described the deceased as a dogged and a rare democrat.

Wamakko, a former governor of Sokoto state also said, the late former Governor was a core patriot and nationalist, who has left a wide vacuum too difficult to fill in the Nigerian political sphere.

A statement by Bashir Rabe Mani, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said Musa had recorded tremendous tangible achievements when he was the Governor of the defunct Kaduna State between October 1979 and June 23,1981.

Wamakko added: “The demise of Balarabe Musa is a colossal loss not only to his immediate family or Kaduna State, but to the country in general.”

ACF mourns Ladan, Musa

The Arewa Consultative Forum(ACF) has expressed sadness over the death of two prominent Northern elders –Musa and Alhaji Yusuf Ladan, a prominent broadcaster.

ACF National Publicity Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, said: “Balarabe Musa was an active member of the Northern Elements Progressively Union (NEPU).

“In the second republic he again teamed up with his old comrades in NEPU and their leader, Malam Aminu Kano to form the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), on whose ticket he was elected governor of Kaduna State.

“Sadly, he was impeached and removed before he could execute his programmes.

“We also wish to express our condolence to the family of Alhaji Yusuf Ladan, a prominent broadcaster, Dan Iyan Zauzzau and a member Board of Trustees of ACF.”

Kalu: Musa a statesman

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, described the death of Musa as a huge loss to the nation.

Kalu, in a condolence message, admonished the family to take solace in the fact that their late patriarch was a well-respected statesman, who placed the welfare and well-being of the people above selfish ambitions.

Extolling virtues of the late politician, Kalu acknowledged the prominent roles Musa played as former Chairman of Coalition of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), in enthroning and sustaining democracy in Nigeria.

He added that the former governor was a strong advocate of a just and fair society.

Kalu urged the political class to emulate the remarkable and worthy leadership qualities of the late politician.

According to him, political office holders should use their positions to advance the cause of the people as exemplified by the late statesman.

El-Rufai mourns

Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai, labour leader Comrade Issa Aremu and the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), have mourned the death of the former governor.

El-Rufai, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, said his government is proud of the public service that Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa rendered to the state and its people.

Muyiwa said El Rufai has sent a condolence message to Alhaji Balarabe’s family, following the ex governor’s death.

The governor said: “Alhaji Balarabe Musa will be remembered as a progressive politician who tried in his time as governor to expand the horizons of opportunity for ordinary people.’’

As a private citizen, he projected the qualities of principled politics, decency, integrity, consistency and commitment to improving the lives of our ‘talakawa’ in Kaduna State and Nigeria.

“Despite the setback of his unwarranted impeachment from the office of Governor, Alhaji Balarabe Musa remained steadfast to his principles and spoke his mind often, helping to project a radical voice in public discourse in defense of democracy, and to advance social justice.’’

The Vice President Industrial Global Union, Comrade Issa Aremu, said, Nigeria, Africa and progressive world have lost an audacious principled selfless statesman, who stood for good principles in governance and never cheaply fell for corruption, but stood for all that was good, integrity and service to the downtrodden, the talakawa!

“His imprints as the first elected governor of Kaduna state are indelible; first together with his late counterpart, late Abubakar Rimi of Kano state, to declare May Day a public holiday in 1980 and implement the first minimum wage Hassan Sunmonu NLC leadership, unprecedented aggressive Industrialisation which made Kaduna state an investment destination and investment in mass literacy that made Kaduna a center of learning. He was labour friendly and great friend of my union: National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria ( NUTGTWN). His house is ever wide open to all 24/7! “Alhaji Balarabe’s “weakness” is too much of principles NOT political opportunism. He was a member of NEPU( PRP), and died a member, unlike present day butter fly politicians who moved from one party to the other in search of cheap power and unearned money. Alhaji Balarabe Musa, was not allowed to form a cabinet by NPN dominated legislature because of his commitment to party principles.

“Eventually he got impeached, after 18 months into his tenure, precisely in June, 1981. The struggle of Alhaji Balarabe and many of his compatriots, has been along the same line; How to build an inclusive better Nigeria, Africa and progressive world. Alh. Balarabe Musa undoubtedly epitomises the best of values that you can get among the best of the past and contemporary African leaders, that include late Late Aminu Kano, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Nelson Mandela, Patrice Lumumba, Kwame Nkrumah and Sekou Tuore.

“The best Honour to the late statesman is for the ruling class to reinvent politics of principles to steer Nigeria from the path of impending barbarism to development and socialism.

“Balarabe indeed lost an office in 1981 through ideologically induced impeachment but nonetheless still won the globally acknowledged integrity and worthy name for prosperity.

Musa was a patriot, says Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, who expressed shock at the news of his passage, described the deceased as a partiot.

Aregbesola in a tribute he personally signed, titled: “Mallam Balarabe Musa: The End of an Era”, said the passage of Balarabe Musa caught him unaware, adding that, a leader and pillar in the struggle to build a just, humane and progressive society in Nigeria has returned to his Maker.

According to him, “Mallam Musa was a patriot, democrat, socialist, consummate defender of the poor, advocate of social and economic justice, promoter of human rights, liberty and dignity and, above all, a very good man. His passage at 84 is the end of an era.”

The minister said the late elder statesman was a man of steely resolve on principles, yet soft to the core in relations with people.

Aregbesola added: “He will be well represented in the pantheons of the heroes of democracy for his brave and uncompromising stand on military disengagement and return of civil democratic rule, all through the period of military rule. This was at great personal risk and discomfort.”

Afrnifere: He was a progressive voice in Northern Nigeria:

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere described Musa as a progressive voice in northern Nigeria.

The National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Odumakin said: “Balarabe stood for something and it was not just about making money, and a lot of other things we see politicians doing today.

He added: “It is not about making money that other people will take over when we die. What matters is the legacies we stood for while we were alive.

“He was a progressive voice within the northern establishment. We have seen him throughout his life as a voice on the side of progress and that was what stood him out.”

‘A honest politician’

Former Senate President David Mark,

described Musa’s demise as a big blow to the struggle for the emancipation of the oppressed in the country.

Mark, in a statement by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, said the late politician was an uncommon activist and defender of the ordinary man.

He added: “Balarabe Musa was a great patriot. He was an advocate for peace and justice. He was a voice for the voiceless.

“He was bluntly frank, courageous and steadfast. He never shied away from fighting for justice. He called a spade its proper name.”

The former Senate president said Nigeria had lost an honest and patriotic statesman.

According to Mark, “Balarabe Musa was a great patriot. He was an advocate for peace and justice. He was a voice for the voiceless.

“He was bluntly frank, courageous and steadfast. He never shied away from fighting for justice. He called a spade its proper name.”

‘Musa’s style of politics people-centred’

The governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has commiserated with government and people of Kaduna State on the death of Musa.

Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said the style of politics adopted by the late Balarabe was people-centred. The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) said the late elderstateman was a politician who gave his all for the people he served without expecting anything in return.

He noted that the late Balarabe was a highly principled politician who saw public service as a sacrifice and not as an opportunity to acquire wealth as he lived a simple life throughout his lifetime.

Fayemi eulogised the late former Kaduna Governor as a father figure of opposition politics who spoke the truth to the governments of the day without fear or favour. He also described the late Balarabe Musa as a rallying point of progressive politics in the North and a respected voice in the quest for a better Nigeria. Fayemi said the late Balarabe Musa was a perfect example to prove that Nigeria still has politicians with ideology contrary to the belief in some quarters that politics of ideology is dead in the country.

According to him, the deceased stood to be counted in the struggle to restore democracy after long years of military rule which came into fruition in 1999.

The Governor urged contemporary politicians to emulate the late Balarabe Musa’s style of politics without bitterness and putting the people first in their quest for power.

He commiserated with the government and the people of Kaduna State whom the deceased served as Governor in his lifetime describing his death as a colossal loss.

“A great politician has gone. We shall miss Alhaji Balarabe Musa’s forthrightness. Our condolences to his immediate family, government and good people of Kaduna State. Our prayer is that God will grant him Aljannah firdaus.”

ACF, Sen. Sani mourn, say Balarabe Musa’s exit monumental loss, end of era

Senator Uba Sani(Kaduna Central) said, Musa was one of Nigeria’s foremost politicians, articulate, eloquent and highly committed progressives whose death marks the end of an era.

He added: “His extraordinary life was associated with the promotion and defence of the rights of the vulnerable and underprivileged, battle against military authoritarianism, advocacy for fundamental rights and freedoms, and speaking truth to power. He was fearless and consistent.

“Nigeria has indeed lost one of its most esteemed statesmen. He stood out in many respects: statesman, frontline politician, public affairs analyst, administrator of note, acclaimed accountant.”