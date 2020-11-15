Augustine Okezie, Katsina

KATSINA State Government’s delegation led by Deputy Governor Alhaji Mannir Yakubu on Saturday condoled the family of Ex-Kaduna State governor, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, on the death of their bread winner.

The Nation recalled that the former civilian governor of old Kaduna state had died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

During the visit, Mannir Yakubu, who represented the state governor, described the demise of Balarabe Musa as a great loss not only to his family, Kaduna State but Nigeria at large.

He further maintained that the late Balarabe Musa was a renowned politician with ideology and principles that has positively impacted on the lives of the common man.

The delegation was received by the eldest son of the deceased, Dr. Ibrahim Balarabe Musa and a condolence letter was delivered to the family by the Deputy Governor.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Dr. Ibrahim Balarabe Musa thanked the Katsina State Government for the visit

The Late Balarabe Musa died at the aged of 84 after a protracted illness and is survived by one wife and 9 children.

Recall that Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State had earlier issued a press statement immediate after the death of the ex-governor, describing him as a true man of the people, who lived a simple life devoid of ostentation.

He said “Alhaji Balarabe Musa redefined the philosophy of simplicity and service delivery, having lived a life of simplicity and entire life struggle for the betterment of the people.”