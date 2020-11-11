The late Mallam Balarabe Musa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

As Nigerians mourn the death of the former governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, the former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife said that the late elder statesman retained good conscience till death.

Dr. Ezeife in a statement in Abuja tonight said, “My brother, Balarabe Musa was one of the very few Nigerian politicians of truth and progressivism. His promotion to Glory is for his blessed soul to rest in perfect peace.

” He retained good conscience in a nation where conscience is so dead that comprehensive corruption has taken over. Almighty God will resurrect conscience in Nigeria which must bounce back to raise the respect and dignity of all blacks on earth as it appears God designed it,⁹ instead of what we do at present: generating shame to the faces of all blacks.

“My brother Musa go in peace. Nigerians and the world know that you passed through here.”

