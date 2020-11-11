Onyedi Ojiabor, Abuja

A former Senate President, Senator David Mark, has described the demise of the second republic governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, as a big blow to the struggle for the emancipation of the oppressed in the country.

Reacting to the demise of Alhaji Musa in Abuja, Senator Mark noted that the late politician was an uncommon activist and defender of the ordinary man.

According to Mark, “Balarabe Musa was a great patriot. He was an advocate for peace and justice. He was a voice for the voiceless.

“He was bluntly frank, courageous, and steadfast. He never shied away from fighting for justice. He called a spade its proper name.”

Senator Mark stated that Nigeria has lost an honest and patriotic statesman in Balarabe Musa.

READ ALSO: Aregbesola mourns demise of Balarabe Musa

He noted that until his death, Balarabe Musa remained one of the best and fertile minds amongst the political class.

Although the former governor paid his dues, Senator Mark lamented that Balarabe Musa departed the stage when his wealth of experience and knowledge was needed to navigate through the murky terrain of Nigerian politics.

Mark noted that history would be kind to Balarabe Musa as he left fond memories and positive footprints in the sand of time.

Senator Mark who extended his condolences to the immediate family, government, and people of Kaduna State, also prayed that the Almighty God grants the deceased eternal rest.