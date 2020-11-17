File photo of Senator Uba Sani

The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Uba Sani has condemned the renewed attacks on communities in Igabi and Kajuru Local Governments, as well as the Kaduna – Abuja Road by bandits.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he lamented that non-state actors, with access to instruments of violence, have been operating with ease, adding that the situation and therefore must be a cause for concern to anybody interested in the security and welfare of the people.

According to the lawmaker, the continued siege on the Abuja – Kaduna Road by bandits is a direct affront on the Federal Government and in particular the security agencies.

While noting that criminal elements cannot “annex” a strategic gateway in the country without adequate measures to tackle the security challenges, Sani said “this is the time to take the fight to the bandits and kidnappers and reassert the Federal Government’s monopoly of the coercive instruments of state. Enough is indeed Enough.”

He also asked the Federal Government to work with the Kaduna State Government to uproot the bandits from Igabi and Kajuru Local Governments.

The lawmaker wants the “Federal Government to carry out a one-month intensive operation on Kaduna – Abuja Road to degrade the bandits and kidnappers,” adding that “anybody, no matter how highly placed, that is found to be aiding and abetting criminality along the Road should be brought to book.”