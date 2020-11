Bandits, in a midnight attack, invaded the residence of the former governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson located at Toru-Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

The Nation reports that one of the police officers attached to the residence was killed at the spot during the attack.

The bandits were said to have gained access to Dickson’s compound through the Forcados River.

