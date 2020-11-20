By Wole Mosadomi

Armed bandits, yesterday, reportedly kidnapped 14 people in Niger state and also killed a mobile policeman and injured another in Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

Just about 12 hours after the kidnapping, seven others were also kidnapped in Shamuyanbu village in Kusherki District of Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the injured policeman was quickly rushed to the Minna General Hospital where he is recuperating.

It was also gathered that the mobile policemen were on routine patrol around Mariga town cattle market when the bandits reportedly ambushed them leading to a shoot-out.

An eye witness in the area said four women, Maryam Usman, Safiya Bagobiri,Salamatu Hassan and Safiya Bagobiri and three men- Yunusa Malam, Kabiru Shamuyanbu and Abdulkarim Musa were kidnapped.

|The source said “The bandits drove into our villages and started shooting to scare our people. They kidnapped our people and fled with them to an unknown place on Motorcycles.

All efforts to get the reaction of the state Police Command through its Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu, proved abortive as he could not be reached on his phone.

As at the time of going to Press, the bandits are yet to be traced while the families of those kidnapped have not also been contacted.

Vanguard Nigeria News