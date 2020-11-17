Bandits

…as security intensifies onslaught against bandits

…Corpse of bandit decay in the bush

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria, Professor Kabir Bala has told the Kaduna state government that 8 ABU students were among those kidnapped on Sunday afternoon on the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

The Kaduna State Government, however, has stated that the security operatives were pursuing bandits in some locations in Igabi and Kajuru local government areas of the Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, made this known in a statement, adding that the development followed bandits attack at Albasu village of Igabi and Sunday night’s attack at Maraban Kajuru in the two council areas.

According to the statement, “security agencies have notified the government that they are pursuing bandits in the area, and will provide further updates. ”

“On Monday armed bandits attacked Albasu village located south wards of Malum forest in Sabon Birni general area and subsequently killed some locals, while on Sunday night at Maraban Kajuru, armed bandits kidnapped two persons and killed one person while escaping into a nearby forest. ”

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent condolences to the families and prayed for the repose of their souls.”

Aruwan stated that troops on patrol around Chikun and Kajuru LGAs boundaries, found a corpse of an armed bandit who died of gun wounds.

An AK/47 rifle and other valuables were found beside the decayed corpse .

