By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Bandits on Monday kiled no fewer than 10villagers in Albasu village of Igabi Local Govermment Area of Kaduna.

It was also confirmed gunmen suspected to be Kidnappers on Sunday night abducted two persons and killed one person at Maraban Kajuru in Kajuru Local Govermment area of the State.

Though, the authority did not specify the number of people killed in Igabi, a source from the area put the casualty figure at 10.

Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incidents in a statement Monday night, said security operatives were after the bandits in the two areas.

He also disclosed eight students of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) have been reported to be among those kidnapped on Kaduna-Abuja road Sunday evening.

According to him: “The Kaduna State Government has stated that the security operatives are presently pursuing bandits in some locations in Igabi and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

“The development follows today’s bandit attack at Albasu village of Igabi and Sunday night attack at Maraban Kajuru in the two councils.

“Security agencies have notified the government that they are pursuing bandits in the area, and will provide further updates.

“On Monday armed bandits attacked Albasu village located south wards of Malum forest in Sabon Birni general area and subsequently killed some locals, while on Sunday night at Maraban Kajuru, armed bandits kidnapped two persons and killed one person while escaping into a nearby forest.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent condolences to the families and prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Professor Kabir Bala has informed the government that eight students of the institution were among those kidnapped on Sunday afternoon on the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

*Similarly, troops on patrol around Chikun and Kajuru LGAs boundaries found a corpse of an armed bandit who died of gun wounds.

“An AK/47 rifle and other valuables were found beside the decayed corpse.”