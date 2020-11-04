By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A pregnant woman caught in cross fire between security agents and bandits , was shot and died in the Rigachikun area of Kaduna.



Locales said she was buried according to Muslim injunctions.



The incidence happened at Rigachikun in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Tuesday.

” The women got killed as security operatives engaged the kidnappers in gun battle.But the gunmen abducted the husband ,”a source told journalists.

“Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers stormed the residence of the victim and took them away on Tuesday evening. Security operatives gave the kidnappers a hot chase and during fire exchange, the pregnant woman was shot. She was later pronounced dead in the hospital.”

“The woman was due for delivery before the unfortunate incident. She has been buried according to Islamic rites. The kidnappers made away with the husband,” the source said.



There was no official police reaction on the incidence.

Vanguard