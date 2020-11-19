By Justina Asishana, Minna

A Mobile Policeman has been killed and seven others kidnapped in recent bandits attacks in Mariga and Rafi Local Government Areas of Niger State.

Another policeman was injured in the encounter in Mariga local government area.

It was learnt that the mobile policemen were on a daily patrol in Mariga town cattle market when the bandits attacked the market and started shooting sporadically.

It was during the shooting that the policeman died and another person sustained injuries.

The injured policeman was rushed to the Minna General Hospital after the attack where he is currently receiving treatment.

This attack in Mariga local government area is coming hours after another group of bandits kidnapped seven people in Shamuyanbu village in Kusherki District of Rafi Local Government Council of the state.

Four women and three men were abducted during the attack.

It was learnt that the bandits invaded the village on motorcycles shooting sporadically which led to the people taking to their heels for safety.

“They forced the people kidnapped on the motorcycles with the bandits riding and another behind the victims and sped off,” one of the villagers told The Nation.

Several calls placed to the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun were unanswered.