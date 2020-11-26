A file photo of late Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi, who was killed by bandits in Ondo State on November 26, 2020.

Bandits have shot a prominent traditional ruler in Ondo State, Oba Israel Adeusi who was the Olufon of Ifon.

Ifon is located in Ose Local Government Area (LGA) of the state in south-west Nigeria.

Oba Adeusi was said to be returning to his town from Akure, the Ondo State capital where he went for a meeting with other frontline traditional rulers in the state.

A source confirmed to Channels Television that the incident occurred on Thursday, adding that the monarch was shot at Elegbeka community along the Ifon-Benin Highway.

Another source told Channels Television that the monarch was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, where he died as a result of gunshots he sustained during the attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Tee Leo-Ikoro, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He described the incident as sad and very unfortunate, saying the bandits also kidnapped two persons in the convoy after shooting the monarch.

Leo-Ikoro noted that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bolaji Salami, has directed all police divisions in the area to swing into action.

He stated that the police personnel would work with other security agencies to apprehend the bandits and secure the release of the victims.