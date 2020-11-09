Our Reporter

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle on Sunday said dialogue with bandits was still relevant just as he secured the release of 26 minor Katsina State girls from bandits without the payment of any ransom.

The girls who were kidnapped by bandits in the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State were brought into the bushes of Zamfara State but were discovered by the government and released through negotiations by the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs Abubakar Dauran who is in constant dialogue on behalf of the state with bandits on the need to embrace peace and live a normal life.

Governor Matawalle, who received the rescued girls said his administration would not abandon the peace dialogue with bandits as firepower alone could not solve the problem of banditry in the state.

“This is a testimony to our vision for engaging the bandits in dialogue. For those who believe we are wrong to dialogue with the bandits, the securing of these minors who are all girls, unhurt, is true, priceless”.

The 26 rescued girls, whose ages range between 8 and 12 were medically checked and provided with new clothes. Governor Matawalle ordered for their safe return to Katsina State.

This latest rescue brings the total number of those released by bandits in the last one week to more than 40.