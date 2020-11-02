A bartender who received an unsolicited nude photo online got revenge by contacting the sender’s mother.

Shannai Brooks-Jackson, 24, from Lexington, Kentucky, claims she ‘threw her phone down’ in disgust when the stranger sent her an unsolicited picture of his penis out of the ‘clear blue sky’ on social media earlier this month.

She took matters into her own hands by turning detective to track down man’s mother on Facebook to let her know that her son had sent her explicit images.

The mother initially claimed her son’s phone had been hacked but then apologised for his behaviour.

Shannai said it will now be her ‘go-to’ response to unwanted nude photos.

Shannai Brooks-Jackson, 24, from Lexington, Kentucky, received a penis picture she was not expecting from a man she was messaging and decided to do something about it

After she received the penis picture, Shannai decided to reach out to the man’s mother on Facebook to tell her what her son had done. She later informed the man responsible (above)

Shannai said: ‘It was so small and disgusting. It’s now my new go to tell their mothers on them. When he sent the picture, I threw my phone. I saw it, threw it down and said, “no, no, no”. It was the final straw for me. It was awful.

‘I didn’t know him. He had messaged me. I responded to his messages saying “how are you”. I looked back and there was a penis on my phone.

‘I literally said, “what the f***”. It’s so gross. After I told him I messaged his mother I blocked him. He had started to type and reply, but I blocked him before he could send it.

‘When I messaged his mother she was like, “he’s been hacked”, but he was talking to me before and is in the picture.

‘She finally was like, “I will handle this”. At first she denied it but then she said she wasn’t trying to raise him like that. I think he’s in his 20s. He’s not 16 anymore. He needs to grow up.’

Shannai sent the man’s mother a message that read: ‘I just wanted you to know your son thinks it’s okay to send women pictures of his penis for literally no reason at all.

‘You seem like a wonderful lady so I know you didn’t raise him to do things like that. I think maybe you should remind to treat women with the same respect he would want you to be treated with.’

Shannai told the man’s mother that ‘maybe you should remind him to treat women with the same respect he would want you to be treated with’ when she contacted her online

The mother replied: ‘I sure do and I sure will. Someone hacked his account last year and sent these kind[s] of photos to almost everyone on his friends list. When was the pic sent?’

Shannai said: ‘Just now. It was him because we were just talking. Then he sent that.’

The mother then said: ‘Ok, I apologise.’

Shannai later posted the exchange on social media, saying: ‘So today this random dude sent me a picture of his peen out of the clear blue sky so I found his mom on here and told her. It’s 2020. Everything is already going horribly. Don’t make me get your mom on you.’

The post of the exchange online received more than 2,400 likes, share and comments from friends and supporters.

Shannai, pictured, explained they had been speaking before he sent the unwanted photo

Before she received the unsolicited penis picture, Shannai was chatting to the man so she knew he could not have been hacked when he sent it

Shannai added: ‘When I made the post she [the mother was upset because she thought it made her look bad. There’s no one saying that though.

‘I know I’m not perfect either, but I’m not sending pictures of my vagina into the world. No one wants to deal with that.

‘It’s crazy. It’s so awful the posts that came out people receive. It’s disturbing. This is creepy to me.’

When contacted for comment, the man’s mother said: ‘I feel this has gotten way out of hand. The truth is that my son didn’t intend to send this young lady of his genital part[s].

‘I am so embarrassed but we all get peen pic[tures]. I feel this young lady [has] open[ed] wounds and my son[‘s] actions triggered [them].

Instead of sending unsolicited penis pictures, Shannai has warned others to ‘not give it away for free’ and encouraged people to get OnlyFans accounts instead

‘Of course, I don’t condone my son acting like a creep. I [al]so feel her action[s] were trolling.

‘Everyone has thing[s] to heal [from], but putting him on blast isn’t solving anything. Also, she put my page and pic on the post. I am a very private person, so I am not ok with any of this.

‘All she needed to do was contact me and express how she feels. This is cyborg bull[y]ing.

‘Two wrongs do not make anything right. All wom[e]n get sent penis pics, but thank goodness for the good old delete and block feature.

‘Also, people from her camp started trolling my page. My page is about my spiritual journey and growth. So, I do not want this cr*p on my page.

‘He has learned his lesson. He has nothing else to say about this. He is sorry if he hurt anyone.’

The man was also contacted for comment but failed to respond. His mother said he had nothing else to add.