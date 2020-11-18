Just like Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau who is under intense attack for posting a picture of herself in a back revealing evening gown, Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s son, Bashir El-Rufai has also come under attack by some Northern Muslims for sharing loved-up photos of himself and his wife.

El-Rufai on Tuesday evening, November 17 posted photos of himself pecking and holding tight his bride on Twitter. The loved-up photos were, however, considered ‘inappropriate’ by some Muslims on the app.

Reacting to the post, a Twitter user identified as Mudassir Basir [@Mudassirbasir] wrote, “Expecting to have religiously educated child from this kind of Muslim couples is the highest self-deception, however that the kind of training he received at home, I have never seen his mum wearing a veil (hijab) even once, this is the result of not choosing your child a good mum.”

Another Twitter user identified as ‘The Lazy Chef Man cook’ [@TheLazyCheff] considered the photos as blasphemy against Islam Prophet Muhammad.

He wrote, “Why you dey grab woman yansh ? This is blasphemy against our holy prophet SAW.”

SoltanBabayo [@soltan212] who also criticized the photos, told El-Rufai to only seek for Allah’s blessings in his new home rather than seek for public applause. He considered the loved-up photos as open disobedience to the directives of Allah. He said, “Openly going against the directives of Allah and His rasul won’t augur well in what you guys intend to do soon. You need Allah’s blessings in your home more than public applause of your deviation. May Allah set right our affairs.”

@Kaneem7 said, “When @Rahma_sadau posted a picture, you were all shouting at her, but now no one is talking…. Anyway happy married life”.

Another user, @AbdurRahman said, “It seems many people are not religious sensitive. They fail to understand that marriage is an act of ibadat. And in ibadat, you do things that are in accordance with the teachings of the prophet. i’m actually crossed seeing this pix! But Allah yasa mudace, amin”.

@yahfags1 said, “The level of civilization we are going into… We just have to say Innalillahi wa inna ilahir rajiun”

@Idris Abdul Ahmed also reacted saying, “Even those castigating Sadau and monitoring others are liking and congratulating. we are hypocrites fa. May Allah forgive our shortcomings”

