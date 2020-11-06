File photo

By Charly Agwam

Bauchi commissioner for Housing and Environment, Hamisu Shira has alleged that his life is being threatened by a charcoal syndicate after seizing three trailer load of charcoal in Bauchi.

The Commissioner made this known in Bauchi on Friday while parading suspects that were arrested in collaboration with the police.

He claimed that the syndicate exports charcoal gotten from felled trees for the production of shisha, a product he said is common among youths.

“Last night I received a call from a friend who alerted me about the movement of charcoal from his local government area. As you know, section 5 (1) of the law banning felling of trees and burning of trees for charcoal and other uses prohibits such act. So I called the commissioner of police who sent some of his men with us for the arrest of the culprit.

“The magistrate is ready and waiting to serve justice. And let me say that in addition to seizing the goods and arresting culprits, the vehicles conveying the charcoal will also be seized. Because of this, I have received threats to my life and I have reported to the authorities.

“I appeal to the public to report any felling of trees and movement of charcoal to us for immediate action. Some of the vehicles we arrested were actually headed for Maiduguri. We will give anyone who reports felling of trees and movement of charcoal a prize,” the Commissioner said.

