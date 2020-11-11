Our Reporter

BAUCHI State is now the eighth poorest state in the country, it was learnt on Tuesday.

Governor Bala Mohammed stated this during a town hall meeting with the Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Investment Programmes.

Mohammed, represented by Deputy Governor Baba Tela, explained that the rate of poverty and social inequalities was caused by the ongoing Boko Haram insurgency in the area.

He said: “As I speak, Bauchi is ranked eighth most poor state in Nigeria. The rate of poverty and social inequalities is sustained by the ongoing Boko Haram crisis and the effects of migration in the Northeast which has greatly overstretched our limited resources.

“Data has shown that 83 million Nigerians live below the poverty line; it means these figures are considered poor even by our own standard. It is now left to all of us to rise up to this challenge, by taking decisive measures to revise this alarming trend.”

The governor added that the meeting was to map out strategies to maximize benefits of the social investment programmes to the people.

He added: “No doubt, the components of Social Investment Programmes have impacted on the academic well-being of our people as we have clearly seen today. It is my belief that youth and women, who are the back bone of any meaningful development in the society, are well taken care of.

“It is in line with this that the government is creating an enabling environment to better the lives of our citizens, through skills acquisition programmes.”