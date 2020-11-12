Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State led by Mr. Ebierien Itubor has slammed the Governor Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party over claims that the warring factions in Bayelsa and a few other states have been reconciled.

The faction said such claims of reconciliation were untrue and calculated attempts to further throw the party into crisis.

In Bayelsa, a faction of the party loyal to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, is led by the state chairman, Jothan Amos, and the other faction is led by Hon. Ebierien Itubor.

The Buni-led caretaker committee had through a statement on Tuesday in Abuja by Yekini Nabena, APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, appealed to aggrieved members of the party to halt all litigations in courts in the spirit of true reconciliation.

The caretaker committee also claimed that all disagreements had been resolved and warring factions reconciled in Bauchi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Zamfara, Ondo, and Oyo states.

But the faction of the party in Bayelsa, in a statement yesterday by its Chairman, Ebierien Itubor, denied knowledge of any reconciliatory meetings among warring factions in the state.

He said: “We are not surprised by the claims being made by Yekini Nabena. Nabena is a stooge of Chief Timipre Sylva. It should be known by the National Caretaker Committee that there was never a time any reconciliation meeting was called and the status of the party is that the contentious issues have not been resolved.

“Or is that when two or three persons sit in Abuja to discuss party affairs over champagne, the reconciliations have been concluded. The Bayelsa APC is fragmented along with factions and these factions are calling on the Gombe Governor led reconciliation committee and the Governor Mala Buni Committee not to allow Sylva-led factions to hoodwink them into false claims and instigate huge failure for the party.

“Recent events have shown that the party’s current divided status will never allow it to record any political victory in the state.

“Recall that the APC in Bayelsa State had, in the last few months, following the loss of the governorship mandate through the verdict of the Supreme Court, been gripped by the crisis with suspension and counter-suspension of national, state and local government leaders over alleged charges of anti-party activities.”