Opu-Nembe community in Nembe-Bassambiri, Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa and host to Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Limited have issued a quit notice to the company.

They made the call at a press conference on Saturday after a protest march where the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs in the community wore black to publicize “the death and final burial” of Aiteo.

The leaders accused the firm of economic strangulation, ecological destruction, contract racketeering and corporate wickedness.

Oriango Oruwari, Chairman of the Council of Chiefs, said effective November 14, Aiteo is no longer welcome in their domain.

He decried several oil spills, some of which the National Oil Spill Detection & Response Agency (NOSDRA) is investigating after petitions.

Oruwari regretted that the petroleum hydrocarbon remains uncleared and unremediated since 2019.

“The mere remnants of our ecological resources and natural livelihoods may completely vanish during the remaining two and half years of President Muhammdu Buhari’s tenure in office, all thanks to Aiteo.

“We declare that the operational license of OML 29 held by Aiteo having expired on the 30th June 2019, notwithstanding the illegal secretive renewal by the then Minister Ibe Kachikwu, should be relinquished.”

The chairman said the purported renewal of the lease is invalid, and as such, Aiteo was a trespasser, persona non grata in Opu-Nembe and will not be allowed to operate henceforth.

The communities demanded that the federal government-owned Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) take over the operations of OML 29, pending when “a new, competent and community-friendly operator takes over”.

An Aiteo spokesman told NAN he was not authorized to speak on the development and disclosed that the company is working on a response to the issues raised by the community.

