By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA BAYELSA State has recorded ten new cases of Corona virus, as it continues the search for active Covid-19 cases and medical outreach for flood victims in the state.

The NCDC Support Officer for Bayelsa State, Samuel Abaya, disclosed this weekend during an outreach at the flood ravaged Amassoma town in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

The exercise witnessed Covid-19 test, immunization, deworming, extraction of tooth, laboratory testing for malaria parasite, diabetes, hypertension and HIV tests.

Samuel Abaya who spoke on the actions taken to retrieve the new cases, said the exercise would ensure the upscale in the number of people tested for Covid-19 in the state, noting that 8,000 residents have been tested so far.

“We have been able to get about ten new confirmed cases. We have been able to follow them up and the contact tracing as well as follow up on their contacts.

“The testing is supposed to continue, we don’t know when we are going to stop because the governor wants the testing to continue so that we can be able to reach all the communities in all the local government areas, especially those impacted by flood.

“We are expecting that up to next week we will still be doing this testing. This will help us upscale our testing, increase the number of persons that have been tested in the state and that will help to analyse and also know the burden of the Cover 19 in Bayelsa as a whole,” he said.

On his part, the Community Development Committee, CDC, Chairman of Amassoma, Biriabebe Samuel, expressed gratitude to the state government and the Ministry of Health for taking the outreach to his community.

Also, some beneficiaries while expressing joy, thanked the governor, Senator Douye Diri and the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Pabara Newton Igwele for their efforts to mitigate the effect of the flood.