BBNaija Dorathy marks birthday with sultry pictures

Reality TV star and first runner-up of Big Brother Naija Season 5, Dorathy Bachor has set Instagram on fire with spanking, jaw-dropping sexy pictures to mark her birthday today.

The heavy- chested star started the celebration some two days ago, dropping a series of pictures to announce her birthday with raunchy pictures which in no small way amplify her God-given features.

Dorathy turns 25 today and on her Instagram page, she says: “2020 has been a blessing in disguise, looking back at 24 and I cannot be more grateful to God for how far he has brought me. My name is NDIDIAMAKA and I’m a living proof that patience is indeed a virtue.”

