Actress and former BBNaija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has emerged the winner of 2020 Eloy Award for Influence, beating other brand infuencers in the category, like Ariyiike Owolagba, Racheal Okonkwo, Tomike Adeoye and Kim Oprah, to emerge the winner of the category.

Erica, who couldn’t handle the joy alone, took to her Twitter page to announce her win to her fans. “Elites we won!!! ELOY AWARD FOR INFLUENCE! Thank you!” she wrote.

26 year old Erica from Abia State began her foray into the world of entertainment as commercial model in London, England.

Following the completion of her education fromCommand Secondary School, Ikeja and Covenant University, Erica travelled to the UK in 2019 to study screen acting at the prestigious London Met Film School.

ELOY (Exquisite Lady of the Year) Awards is an award for women excelling in their field of work. Instituted since 2009, it is a platform to sustain women empowerment through access to entrepreneurial training, affordable finance, grants, mentoring and many more.

This also serves as a networking platform for women to grow and build their brand.

The awards night took place on November 29, 2020, at the Four Points Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. And this comes mere days after she and Kiddwaya arrived in Sierra Leone as special guests to the ongoing House Salone reality Tv show, according to ABTC News.

Other award winners in various categories are:

ELOY Award for Agriculture – Fajimi ifedolapo Omobolade, @Graceaionfarms

Entrepreneur of the Year – Kemi Ogunkoya

ELOY Award for Technology – Odunayo Eweniyi (Piggyvest)

Innovative Fashion Brand of the Year – 2207bytbally (Tolu Bally)

Innovative Beauty practitioner of the Year – Toke Makinwa, Toke Makinwa Beauty

On-Air Personality – Honey Ojukwu, CoolFM, PH

TV Personality – Ebunoluwa Dosumu, Africa Movie Channel

ELOY Award for Influence – Erica Nlewedim

ELOY Award for Young Entrepreneur – Nike Fowowe, EMR Group

ELOY Award for Humanitarian (NGO) – Fadairo Adeyinka Abimbola, Joyful Givers

ELOY Award for Business/Human Performance Coach – Marylin Oma Anona (Omalivingshow)

ELOY Foundation Award for Enterprise – Elizabeth Oladepo (07Foods)

Health Care Practitioner – Dr Maymunah Kadiri

HE4SHE – Adeshola Adeduntan (Managing Director First Bank).

