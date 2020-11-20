By Gbenga Bada and Sampson Unamka

Winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Laycon has sealed an ambassadorial deal with GOTV four days after disqualified housemate Erica sealed double endorsement deals.

On Friday, November 13, Erica was unveiled as the new brand ambassador for two Nigerian Breweries products, Legend and Star Radler.

Barely four days after at a gathering, GOTV unveiled Laycon as its brand ambassador.

While Erica joins Tiwa Savage on the Star Radler bill, Laycon joins Daddy Showkey as an ambassador for the pay-TV company.

Speaking on her double endorsement, Erica said, “I am delighted to represent these two exciting brands. They embody youthful exuberance, unrestricted freedom of expression, among other qualities that make them a perfect fit for me and my audience. This partnership will no doubt be a success, and I cannot wait to be part of the execution of some of the activities we have planned.”

“All these started with oh, I have a song, go to Big Brother and promote it and the journey has been great. I am excited about this new journey and chapter. I am really excited to be the brand ambassador for GOTV. I mean, GOTV embodies creativity cutting across creativity, culture, ethnicity. Everybody, who is everybody knows GOTV and for me to be here, I am really excited and can’t wait for you all to see what we have planned out,” Laycon told journalists at the event.

Laycon and Erica made the headlines during their stay in the BBNaija Lockdown house. Laycon was emotionally attached to Erica, who was emotionally attached to another housemate. Erica was disqualified from the show barely five weeks to the end of the show after she decided to express her grievances with Laycon and other members of the house. Laycon went on to win the show and both ex-housemates have been in the news for their achievements after the house.