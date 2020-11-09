A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Kosofe Constituency 1, Sanni Babatunde, has enjoined youths to be patient with government as it moves to address their demand for police reform.

Speaking at this year’s constituency stakeholders’ meeting organised by the House, Babatunde lamented the destruction that trailed the #EndSARS protest after it was hijacked by hoodlums, stressing however that the gains of the protest should be preserved for the evolution of a new Nigeria.

While commending the state government for the many proactive measures taken at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Lagosians for their cooperation during the lockdown, Babatunde reminded his constituents of the need to keep adhering to government’s preventive protocols, such as hand washing and use of face masks, to prevent a second wave of the pandemic.

Widows, physically-challenged persons and small-scale business owners were supported with the sum of N25, 000 each, while others got COVID-19 palliatives.

The event, which held simultaneously in the 40 constituencies across the state, was an occasion for the lawmakers to interface with people in their constituencies, on their pains, problems and expectations.