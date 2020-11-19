Becki Falwell’s pool boy lover has said he thinks her husband Jerry secretly filmed them having sex before threatening to send the explicit videos to his family.

Giancarlo Granda, now 29, says the couple ‘groomed’ him after picking him up in 2012 at the pool of the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami, where he was working.

Jerry was forced to resign as president of Liberty University, one of the nation’s largest evangelical Christian colleges, in August after Granda came forward alleging he had a six-year affair with Becki. Granda said Jerry would watch them have sex.

Now he says he thinks the couple secretly recorded him having sex with Becki, later allegedly using it for leverage when he tried to stop the affair. The Falwells deny this.

Granda told Talking Points Memo their arrangement became ‘psychological torture’, saying he is ‘standing up for my 20-year-old self’ by speaking out now.

He shared a 2012 message with the website in which Becki allegedly wrote: ‘I was watching some video clips on my phone..Woww!!! These are two people that are very passionate at love-making.

‘But seeing you in person and looking at you in the eyes makes me want to rip your clothes off and get the sh** f***** out of me.’

Granda says he believes Jerry had filmed them leaving him ‘surprised and freaked out’; the Falwells deny this claim and say Granda tried to sell ‘intimate pictures’ of Becki, something he denies.

The former pool boy says he began to feel uncomfortable having sex with Becki in 2013 and began referring to her as his ‘sister’. It was then, he alleged, Jerry threatened to send the videos to his family and girlfriend.

He says Jerry would then half joke ‘don’t forget about the videos’ when he tried to stop his meetings with them.

Granda adds: ‘I always felt like if I stopped, I would be completely cut off.’

Granda says things cooled between the three of them in 2015 before one final fling in 2018 in which Jerry watched him have sex with Becki.

The Falwells deny this; they say Becki’s affair with Granda ended in 2014 and deny Jerry ever having participated.

Jerry has sued Liberty University, alleging the evangelical school founded by his late pastor father damaged his reputation in a series of public statements that followed his resignation as president and chancellor.

The couple allege that Granda sought to extort them by threatening to reveal the relationship unless he was paid substantial amounts of money.

Granda says that they once told him they were not worried about being caught with him as they ‘were not famous enough’.

Falwell’s acrimonious departure from Liberty came four years after his endorsement helped burnish the reputation of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump among conservative evangelical Protestants.

Granda says spent time with the couple in the hope that they could help with his business ambitions and eventually came to feel part of the family. He recalls them telling him: ‘We’re gonna celebrate your first million, we’re gonna have champagne.’

In his new interview Granda describes meeting Trump and his then fixer Michael Cohen. He says only Cohen seems to have registered his presence at the event seemed odd, adding his ‘cover story never worked’.

He also describes how he once woke in the night to find Becki staring at him as her husband slept on the nearby couch. He says at the wedding of the couple’s son Trey in 2014 Becki ‘was being really obvious, feeling me up, trying to give me a kiss’.

Before his resignation, Falwell had already been on an indefinite leave of absence after an uproar over a photo he posted on social media of him and his wife´s pregnant assistant, both with their pants unzipped.

A second person spoke out in August to claim Becki performed oral sex on him in 2008 and pursued him on Facebook for months when he was 22.