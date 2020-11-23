WARSAW—A day after the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, Slovenia’s right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa became the first—and only—world leader to publicly declare that Donald Trump had won. Since then, he has been busy retweeting unsupported theories about alleged electoral fraud.

In Estonia, Interior Minister Mart Helme and his son, Finance Minister Martin Helme, leaders of a far-right party in the Baltic country’s ruling coalition, blasted President-elect Joe Biden as corrupt, asserted that the “deep state” had stolen…