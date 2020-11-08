World News

Belarusian Leader Resists Efforts to Unseat Him

MOSCOW—Three months after Belarus’s widely disputed presidential vote sent waves of protesters into the streets to contest the re-election of longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko, the demonstrations have continued unabated but Mr. Lukashenko has managed to repel the attempts to unseat him.

Weekly mass rallies, calls for a national strike and sanctions imposed by Western nations have all failed to persuade the leader of 26 years to step down. Instead, since the Aug. 9 vote, Mr. Lukashenko has strengthened his resolve to remain…

