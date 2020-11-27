Our Reporter

KOGI State Governor Yahaya Bello has called for more commitment to the development of the agricultural sector, as part of efforts in diversification of the nation’s economy and enhancing food security.

He spoke on Thursday at the 2nd National Commodity Alliance Forum with the theme: “Enhancing Productivity and Market Opportunities for Cassava Value Chain”, organised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

At the event held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, Governor Bello said the country had not done enough to attain food sufficiency.

He noted that a lot needed to be done in terms of agricultural development, as it remains the mainstay of the nation’s economy.

Bello advised leaders at various levels to take the matter of agriculture more seriously.

According to him, if 10 per cent of the time, energy, publicity and resources channelled into “the glorified malaria otherwise known as COVID-19” is given to agriculture, Nigeria would have been seen to be moving toward food sufficiency.”