Published: 11:38 EST, 24 November 2020 | Updated: 11:49 EST, 24 November 2020

This pair of cheeky beluga whales have had a whale of a time playing with their keeper at a Chinese aquarium recently.

Funny footage shows the cheeky animals following behind a diver who was trying to clean the giant water tank.

While the man was focused on doing his job, the playful whales bit off his flippers and swam away, seemingly trying to tease their caretaker.

While the man was focused on doing his job, the playful whales bit off his flippers and swam away, seemingly trying to tease the caretaker. The amusing interaction was filmed at the Longgong Great White Whale World in the city of Huai’an in eastern China’s Jiangsu Province

The amusing interaction was filmed at the Longgong Great White Whale World in the city of Huai’an in eastern China’s Jiangsu Province.

In the video, two beluga whales are seen trying to distract the diver while he was cleaning the bottom of their enclosure by biting his flippers off his feet.

The stunned diver then tried to chase the naughty giant mammals as they swam away with his gear.

Apparently, the playful encounter between the whales and divers always happened when they met inside the tank, entertaining visitors and netizens alike, the aquarium told Chinese media.

Beluga whales have a relatively high intelligence that is equivalent to the level of children aged between three and five.

These lively and energetic animals are highly social creatures and love to play around every chance they get.

They enjoy interacting with humans and spitting water directly at people is their way of expressing friendly intentions.

Belugas, whose name originates from the Russian word ‘bielo’ meaning ‘white’, are typically born grey or even brown and gradually fade to white as they mature at around five years of age.

But this pair of whales are not the only ones that enjoy spending time with their zookeeper.

Chun Sheng, a seven-month-old panda cub in China, was recently caught on camera trying to prevent his caretaker from leaving his enclosure.

The naughty bear started by blocking the doorway but soon changed his strategy to follow the worker around.

Chun Sheng’s keeper managed to make her way out after leading the fluffy animal to a corner of the enclosure.

The heart-warming scene was captured at Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Research Base on October 22 and has been supplied to MailOnline by iPanda, a video platform which specialises in pandas.