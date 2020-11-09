Super Eagles Chief Coach, Gernot Rohr with other technical team members, during the inspection of the reconstructed Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, ahead of the 2021 AFCON qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

Benin City, the Edo State capital, was on a standstill on Monday night as Super Eagles players arrived in the ancient city, ahead of their 2021 AFCON qualifier match against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

The crew led by Super Eagles Chief Coach, Gernot Rohr, also inspected the newly reconstructed Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, venue for the match billed for Friday, November 13th in Benin City.

The city also ecstatic over the return of sporting activities, as elated residents watched the players inspect the newly revamped stadium by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government.

Some others were seen buying customised Nigerian flags and jerseys, special balloons bearing the national colours, vuvuzela, whistles and other musical equipment to cheer their team to victory on the match day.

Some residents, who spoke to journalists, commended the Governor Obaseki-led administration for reconstructing the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium which is now connected to 24/7 electricity supply from the CCETC-Ossiomo Power Plant.

A resident, Ewere Loveday, said the hosting right for the competitive match was made possible because of the new look of the stadium and upgrade of all facilities including the installation of a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology.

Vanguard