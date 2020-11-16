In the last two weeks, cult-related killings and armed robbery have been on the rise in Benin City, the Edo State capital, with many many residents expressing fear as an undisclosed number of persons, have been killed.

The cult clashes have been between members of the Eiye and Vikings cult groups.

On Friday, The Street Journal reported that an Assistant Commissioner of Police and two other senior officers were gunned down. In a similar development on Sunday, more persons were killed by the suspected cultist, thus increasing the number of deaths recorded in the previous week.

In the wee hours of Sunday, two corpses were reportedly seen at Urohra Street junction, while another one was sighted at Pipeline junction in the Eyaen axis of Benin.

Corpses have also been seen at Idogbo, Y-junction, Nomayo, Three House all along Sakponba Road, Benin City.

Other areas include Ogida Barrack, Siluko Road, Constain area in New Benin, Aduwawa near Oando filling station, Upper Mission, near Ewa Road junction, Cherubim, and Seraphim area of Upper Mission.

With the increased rate of cult killings and robbery, night crawlings have become limited.

Since the break down of law and other, many residents in the city now live in perpetual fear.

Since the police in the state stopped their usual patrol after the #EndSARS protest was hijacked, residents have taken security to be their personal business.

They also complain that the cult clashes has hindered economic activities, while the state government has remained silent.

As residents try to form vigilantes to keep their area free from thieves and miscreants, two suspected thieves, last week, were mobbed and burn alive along Sakponba road,

A few young people in Amagba area of the state capital have formed a guard around the area screening all vehicles going and coming out of the place.

However, the police in the state have continued to call for information from the public to recover stolen arms and ammunition from police stations that were destroyed and burnt in the state.

At least seven police stations were vandalised and burnt by hoodlums at the peak of the #EndSARS protests in Benin.

The Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, lamented that the attack on police facilities, burning of police stations and patrol vehicles during the #EndSARS protests which later turned violent have affected their operations.

He said, “Take for instance Upper Sakponba in Ikpoba-Okha axis, three police facilities were burnt down displacing the DPOs and other police officers in these divisions. These officers now report at the state command headquarters, we now send them on patrol from there so you should expect some hitches but we will continue to work and get things right.

“The EndSARS protest which was hijacked by hoodlums has impacted negatively on police operations and unleashed attacks on police facilities. How do you expect where nearly 2000 inmates escaped for things to be normal?

“We were doing our best to arrest the criminals in Edo before the jailbreak and we are equally trying our best to see that the escapees are re-arrested and brought to book. The media should also appreciate our efforts, it is not all the time you condemn the police. Is there any magic we can do without vehicles, without arms and ammunition?

“All these arms and ammunition were carted away under the eyes of some people, some people are having information about these and they are not giving us the information, let those who have such information give us so that we can go after them.”

