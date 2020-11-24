Our Reporter

OBA of Benin Ewuare II has announced the birth of a princess. The birth coincides with the monarch’s birthday and coronation anniversary.

A statement on Monday by Secretary of the Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor, said the princess was born on October 20.

The statement said the announcement was delayed because of the tension raised by the #EndSARS protest in October.

It reads: “The Benin Traditional Council, on behalf of Oba Ewuare II, and the Royal Palace of Benin Kingdom, joyfully announces that her Royal Highness, Queen Owamagbe of Benin Kingdom, has been delivered of a baby girl.

“The infant princess and her mother are in excellent health and good spirit. It is our prayers that the princess will grow in good health, excellence and grace and that she shall be blessed by God.”