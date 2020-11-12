The Commissioner of Health and Human Services in Benue State, Dr Emmanuel Ikwulono, is dead.
Ms Ngunan Addingi, the Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism in the state, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.
According to her, the government condoles with Ikwulono’s family and people of the state over the sad loss.
The cause of the health commissioner’s death was not disclosed in the statement.
Read the statement below:
The Benue State Government wishes to announce with great sorrow the sad departure of Our beloved Dr Emmanuel Saleh Ikwulono.
The Benue State Commissioner of Health and Human Services.
Our heart goes out to the family and the entire state at this time.
May his gentle soul rest in peace.
Details of interments will be announced soon.
Rt Hon.Ngunan Addingi
Commissioner for Information Culture and Tourism
11/11/20
Comments