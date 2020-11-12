The Benue State government announced the death of Dr Emmanuel Ikwulono on November 11, 2020.

The Commissioner of Health and Human Services in Benue State, Dr Emmanuel Ikwulono, is dead.

Ms Ngunan Addingi, the Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism in the state, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to her, the government condoles with Ikwulono’s family and people of the state over the sad loss.

The cause of the health commissioner’s death was not disclosed in the statement.

Read the statement below: