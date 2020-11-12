By Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

The newly appointed Benue Commissioner for Health and Human service, Dr Emmanuel Ikwulono, is dead.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Ngunan Addingi, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday evening.

He said Ikwulono died after a brief illness.

She said detail of burial arrangement would be anmouced soon.

The late Commissioner was appointed three months after resignation of his predecessor under controversail circumstances.