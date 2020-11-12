Daily News

By Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

The newly appointed Benue Commissioner for Health and Human service, Dr Emmanuel Ikwulono, is dead.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Ngunan Addingi, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday evening.

He said Ikwulono died after a brief illness.

She said detail of burial arrangement would be anmouced soon.

The late Commissioner was appointed three months after resignation of his predecessor under controversail circumstances.

