The Benue State Commissioner for Health, Dr Emmanuel Ikwulono, is dead.

The newly appointed commissioner died after a brief illness. He was appointed as the commissioner for health of Benue state in August.

Sources from Government House stated that Dr Emmanuel died as a result of complications from surgery in an undisclosed Hospital.

“He attended the last State Executive Council meeting last week and subsequently went for the surgery.

“His death came as a rude shock this evening (Wednesday)”, the government house source said.

Ikwulono was sworn in as Commissioner for Health and Human Services on August 5, 2020, to replace Dr Sunday Ongbabo who voluntarily resigned his appointment a week earlier.

He was known for his diligence and passion for ensuring a better community.

