By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com

Published: 14:05 EST, 4 November 2020 | Updated: 14:24 EST, 4 November 2020

Bernie Sanders accurately predicted that Donald Trump would prematurely claim victory in the presidential election before ballots had been fully counted in crucial swing states.

The Vermont senator made the prophecy during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on October 23, saying that the delayed counting of mail-in votes – which skew heavily Democrat – would make it look as if Republicans were further in front than they actually were.

Sanders told Fallon: ‘It could well be that at 10 o’clock on election night, Trump is winning in Michigan, he’s winning in Pennsylvania, he’s winning in Wisconsin, and he gets on the television and he says, “Thank you, Americans, for reelecting me. It’s all over. Have a good day.”

‘But then, the next day, and the day following, all of those mail-in ballots start getting counted, and it turns out that Biden has won those states, at which point Trump says, “See? I told you the whole thing was fraudulent. I told you those mail-in ballots were crooked. And we’re not going to leave office.”‘

As Sanders predicted, Trump did address the public on election night, when the count showed that he was indeed up several points in those three Midwestern swing states.

But as of lunchtime Wednesday, Democratic candidate Joe Biden had inched ahead in Michigan and Wisconsin as more mail-in ballots were counted.

During his address to the nation, Trump also claimed that Democrats were engaged in a fraudulent effort to steal the Presidency while he was out in front.

He stated: ‘This is a major fraud in our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list.’

Sanders told Fallon that he was ‘worried’ Trump’s premature declaration of victory would legitimize claims of electoral fraud in the minds of voters, making it more likely that the President would not concede defeat.

Video of Sanders’ prediction has been watched on Twitter more than 21 million times since Tuesday night.

Hundreds of viewers left comments shocked by just how accurate the Senator’s assertions actually were.

‘He literally predicted the future,’ one marveled.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, Trump took to Twitter to again claim he was the victim of electoral fraud as Joe Biden caught up with him in the count.

‘Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong,’ he raged.

He continued: ‘They are finding Biden votes all over the place – in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our country!’

The race remains too close to call, with votes in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina still being counted.