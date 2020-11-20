By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

The Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) has dissociated itself from an online link on its ongoing recruitment offer.

The Agency called on members of the public especially prospective applicants to beware of scammers who are seeking opportunity to defraud through the effort.

The Board Chairman, Mr Babatunde Eesuola in a statement issued in Ibadan said the Oyo State Government established Community and Social Development Agency through the State Act of Parliament in 2008 with the responsibility of implementing the World Bank Assisted Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) in the interest of the people.

He noted that all applications from suitable qualified candidates from the state public service or private sector to fill the published vacancies will strictly be submitted to the Office of the Chairman of the Agency at 18, Osuntokun Bodija Ibadan, not through any online link and at no cost.

Describing the online recruitment link as fake and fraudulent, Eesuola advised applicants not to have anything to do with those behind the fraudulent initiative.

He urged those behind the link to desist adding that government will not hesitate to ensure the arrest and prosecution of such persons impersonating the Agency.

The statement added that the process of recruiting the right candidate will be fair and will only be based on merit as required by the law that established the Agency.

He advised members of the public to get the details of the advertorias as published on Tuesday 17th of November (The Nation Newspapers, page 29 and Nigerian Tribune page 5).