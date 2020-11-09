British Vogue unveiled Beyoncé as its December 2020 cover star on Friday, October 30, with three jaw-dropping covers. In the interview, conducted by editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, the 39-year-old superstar reveals how the events of 2020 “absolutely changed” her.

She recalled her “back to back” creative projects over the last four years, starting with her 2016 album Lemonade and ending with her 2020 Disney+ visual album Black Is King.

She has also gifted the BeyHive with the second installment of her Ivy Park x Adidas line, labelled Drip 2, which is now online and in stores.

The inclusive, gender-neutral athleisure items come in sizes ranging from XXXS to 4X. While trying to cater to every kind of consumer when it comes to fashion, Beyoncé has always had her children in mind as the inspiration for empowering narratives in film.

She explained why Black Is King, which reimagines the 2019 Disney remake of The Lion King soundtracked by her The Lion King: The Gift album, is dedicated to her one and only son, Sir Carter.

View images from the interview below: