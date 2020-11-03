Election Day in the US is just a day away.

And Beyonce has endorsed her candidate in hopes she can help swing one of the biggest battleground states her way.

The 39-year-old hitmaker took to her Instagram on Monday to endorse the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris presidential ticket.

‘Come thru, Texas!’: Beyonce took to her Instagram on Monday to endorse the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris presidential ticket

The Queen Bey could be seen wearing a Biden-Harris face mask as she lifts down the brim of her hat to show off her ‘I voted’ sticker in the short Boomerang clip.

No doubt it was important for Beyonce to throw her support that way as her home state of Texas is a key battleground state with very important 38 electoral college votes.

She captioned the image to her 155million fans: ‘Come thru, Texas! #VOTE [kissy face emoji]’

Beyonce couldn’t make a political statement without making a fashion statement as she looked stunning in a monogrammed Givenchy turtleneck dress and matching floppy hat combination.

Wow factor: The 39-year-old Queen Bey could be seen wearing a Biden-Harris face mask as she lifts down the brim of her hat to show off her ‘I voted’ sticker in the short Boomerang clip

United: No doubt it was important for Beyonce to throw her support that way as her home state of Texas is a key battleground state with very important 38 electoral college votes, as Biden and Harris are seen in August

Her signature highlighted blonde locks were worn down into waves flowing over her shoulders as she flaunted her natural looks by wearing complementary make-up.

By all indications Texas has been coming through as Beyonce said as the state has already past 9million early votes which is more than the total ballots cast during the entire 2016 election.

Beyonce wasn’t the only music megastar trying to help swing a battleground state as Taylor Swift took to her Instagram Story on the same day to encourage her fans to vote.

‘We are all stressed out’: Beyonce wasn’t the only music megastar trying to help swing a battleground state as Taylor Swift took to her Instagram Story on the same day to encourage her fans to vote

Sweet: The 30-year-old hitmaker – who also endorsed Biden and Harris last month – posted a self-taken video in which she said: ‘Hey, so we are all stressed out about this election — rightfully so, I feel you — but allow me to be the one-millionth person to remind you that tomorrow is your last chance to make your voice heard and to make your vote count’

The 30-year-old hitmaker – who also endorsed Biden and Harris last month – posted a self-taken video in which she said: ‘Hey, so we are all stressed out about this election — rightfully so, I feel you — but allow me to be the one-millionth person to remind you that tomorrow is your last chance to make your voice heard and to make your vote count

‘So if you haven’t voted yet, please do. Stay safe, wear a mask, take care of yourselves. I love you very much. Happy voting.’

Promotion: The clip had her political anthem – Only The Young – playing in the background which she allowed the Biden/Harris campaign to use in an ad

The clip had her political anthem – Only The Young – playing in the background which she allowed the Biden/Harris campaign to use in an ad.

Her home state of Pennsylvania has 20 electoral votes.

The other battleground states besides Texas an Pennsylvania include Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michican, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Voting fever: Katy Perry also took to social media to send her message across. The new mom was seen in a cream cable sweater dress with brown sandals. But all eyes were on her headpiece which was a I Voted sign where her face peeked through the O

It’s Katy! Perry had on a blue face mask with her blonde hair showing and flattering makeup on. Passersby did not recognize the Roar singer but made comments about her sign

Just do it: ‘It’s not the end of the world, No, not the end of the world, Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire, Don’t lose hope, TOMORROW IS ELECTION DAY! Tell your mom, tell your dad, tell complete strangers on the street to vote now,’ she said in the caption to her video

Katy Perry also took to social media to send her message across.

The new mom was seen in a cream cable sweater dress with brown sandals. But all eyes were on her headpiece which was a I Voted sign where her face peeked through the O.

Perry had on a blue face mask with her blonde hair showing and flattering makeup on.

Passersby did not recognize the Roar singer but made comments about her sign.

Team Joe: On Monday Eminem authorized the Biden Campaign to use his song Lose Yourself in their promotional advertisements. The singer shared a note on social media: ‘One opportunity…#Vote.’ The 8 Mile star shared a clip with Biden in it. Seen in 2013

‘It’s not the end of the world, No, not the end of the world, Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire, Don’t lose hope, TOMORROW IS ELECTION DAY! Tell your mom, tell your dad, tell complete strangers on the street to vote now,’ she said in the caption to her video.

On Monday Eminem authorized the Biden Campaign to use his song Lose Yourself in their promotional advertisements.

The singer shared a note on social media: ‘One opportunity…#Vote.’ The 8 Mile star shared a clip with Biden in it.

Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand have also allowed Biden to use their music.

Election Day is on Tuesday.