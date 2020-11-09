By Jeremiah Omoniyi

Overtime, news on the social media is greeted with mixed feelings as people succumb to emotions with selective blindness to objectivity. This has bolstered consequential havocs as the emotions as the news heat up the tensed social divides.

It is important therefore to verify stories and events before we share them on our media space. Misinformation, most times, reveals our priorities and morals. Despite the media awareness in the public most notably, the ‘hate speech’ campaign cautioning the populace to avoid perpetrating rumors, it defined the Lekki toll gate shootings on October 20,2020. Without verification, many gave abstract figures of casualties which remained unconfirmed till date.

Before you quote me wrongly, I have never said nobody died. I only said the figure wasn’t true. I know this may generate another waves of controversies as every life matters but stating facts with absolute precision becomes germane.

Misinformation has always been the major problem social media users experience every time. The effect is dangerous to health because it causes anxiety and mental instability which could result to death.

We have suffered from those who called themselves citizen journalists without any experience or formal training in journalism but go to the social media to share unverified information to engage their internet friends and seek cheap popularity.

Misinformation looks subtle and affects the mind especially when it comes to bad occurrences. The reason some do share is because of their prejudice towards a person, idea or thing. People are products of influence goes a saying. Hence, this propels sharing of information from a particular website or people that has influence over them. Fake news is what data isn’t saying.

Unverified news definitely will instigate reactions. Perfect examples are the attacks on private stores in the country weeks ago under the disguise of popular palliative redistribution. Some even went ahead to pick foodstuff with chemical preservatives in Ekiti all because they heard some palliatives were hoarded in the state but didn’t confirm if what they picked was a palliative or not.

Another instance was when some alleged massacre of over 70 protesters at the Lekki toll gate. The resultant effect was the massive destruction of properties that belong to government and private organisations.

Yet, those that were assumed dead have debunked the rumours via their respective social media handles. They are alive and healthy. Violence is rooted in anger; anger always arises from misinformation.

The current predicament we found ourselves as a nation can be traced to the political jabs being sponsored by opposition parties before, during and after elections. As early as democracy, most political jab are deliberate to misinform the public and discredit oppositions. Little wonder why the Federal Government is mulling regulating the social media. Politicians leverage on this platform to spread hatred, dislikes and distrust are huge enough to keep the citizens segregated.

Let me say, events that have unfolded in 2020 have taught me to be careful with information I share on social media. I must spare a moment to re-evaluate and think through before telling my internet friends about it.

Verifying information is the antidote to emotional trauma and falsehood. When we spread fake news, it hasn’t helped or solved our problems. So we should see beyond our emotions in judging or sharing information.