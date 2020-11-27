Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of the former Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, has lashed out at South-East leaders for keeping cool despite marginalization by the Federal Government.

Bianca made her views known while speaking at her late husband’s ninth memorial ceremony, at the Ojukwu Centre in Owerri, Imo State.

The Nation reports that following her husband’s death in 2011, members of Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra and Biafra Independence Movement led by Chief Ralph Uwazuruike have consistently organised memorial ceremonies for the late Igbo leader.

Bianca decried the marginalization of Ndigbo, stressing that her people needed to be treated fairly in the distribution of government resources, adding that continuous neglect will yield nothing but more agitations for the independence of Igbos.

Bianca said, “The federal government must review its stand towards the people of South East. The south-east is marginalized in every sector. Igboland is now a metaphor for wasted youths in Nigeria. That’s a very precarious situation for this country.

“The inability of the government to share political and economic opportunities equitably is what is causing tension and problems in the country. For as long as there’s injustice and inequity, there must be agitations and Biafra will never die. These youths are not agitating because they are not being given money but they’re asking for equal opportunities”

Bianca also expressed displeasure that ex-governor, Peter Obi and current governor, Willie Obiano who both used her husband’s name to float their political careers, as well as other APGA members, failed to attend the memorial.

“It is very clear that neither Anambra government nor APGA sent a representative here today and this has been their attitude in spite of the fact that they use the picture of Ojukwu as a mascot during political campaigns,” she said.

Bianca praised Uwazuruike for his sincere commitment towards remembering the ideals of her late husband.

