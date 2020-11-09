President-elect Joe Biden will advance Washington’s tough, new attitude toward China, but with an approach that relies more on pressure from U.S. allies, sanctions and other tools to shape Beijing’s behavior, according to Biden advisers and China experts.

Mr. Biden has signaled he would ratchet up pressure over China’s human- rights record, sideline President Trump’s “phase one” trade agreement and use leverage from other U.S. partners—possibly including Taiwan—to seek to rein in Beijing’s actions in the region and limit state-led…