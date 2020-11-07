By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com In Wilmington, Delaware

Published: 16:30 EST, 6 November 2020 | Updated: 17:37 EST, 6 November 2020

Joe Biden‘s campaign trolled President Trump – and his reported refusal to concede – as it became increasingly clear that the Democratic nominee would be the next president of the United States.

‘As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfect capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House,’ Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said Friday.

Trump has appeared twice publicly since election day – and sent out a flurry of tweets – alleging, with no proof, that the election was being stolen from him.

Some prominent voices have long expressed fears that Trump wouldn’t leave the White House if he loses the 2020 election. Biden looks poised to clinch the Electoral College vote needed with gains in Pennsylvania and Georgia

CNN reported that Trump has no plans to concede to Biden, even if his path to a second term via the Electoral College is blocked.

Biden overwhelmingly won the popular vote.

During the recent past, losers of the election have called the winners and given a speech to supporters.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton called Trump in the early hours of Wednesday morning, but waited until daylight to deliver her concession speech.

A concession doesn’t need to legally happen for the exchange of power to occur.

There have long been prominent people saying publicly that they worried Trump might not leave.

Michael Cohen, the president’s former lawyer and fixer who served time in jail, testified before a House committee in February 2019 and warned that Trump could refuse to engage in a peaceful transfer of power.

‘My loyalty to Mr. Trump has cost me everything,’ Cohen told lawmakers. ‘I will not sit back, say nothing allow hikm to do the same to the country.’

‘Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020 that there will never be a peaceful transition of power, and this is why I agreed to appear before you today,’ Cohen said.

For two years, ‘Real Time’ host Bill Maher has again and again expressed his fears on his HBO show that Trump won’t vacate the job.

‘He’s never gonna concede, so he’s gonna say all kinds of shit about, “Oh, I’m hearing about ballots.” And he has a lot of enablers in courts, in legislatures,’ Maher said last week. ‘You guys keep saying he’ll be escorted out by the government – he is the government.’

‘What I’m talking about is, at the point where the commander-in-chief says, “This electin has been rigged, it’s not fair, I’m still president until we “figure it out.” Wd don’t know what will happen,’ Maher continued.

Maher’s guest, former Sen. Al Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, said he thought it would work out OK.

‘If he won’t leave, that means he lost. And he will be escorted out, and I’ll pick him up and take him wherever he wants to go,’ Franken said.