Agency Reporter

The Electoral College count currently stands at 238 votes for Biden and 213 votes for Donald Trump.

In the race to 270 Electoral Votes, Democratic challenger Joe Biden took an early lead on President Donald Trump and maintained it heading into the overnight hours of Tuesday to Wednesday morning’s wee hours, FOX 2 reported.

The former vice president was at 238 overnight holding a lead over Trump’s 213 but some key battleground states remained up in the air like our own Michigan, along with Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and North Carolina – leaving Trump within striking distance.

Biden is projected to win Arizona (11), California (55), Connecticut (7), Colorado (9), District of Columbia (3), Delaware (3), Hawaii (4), Maryland (10), Massachusetts (11), Minnesota (10), New Hampshire (4), New Jersey (14), New Mexico (5), New York (29), Oregon (7), Rhode Island (4), Vermont (3), Virginia (13), and Washington (12). He also picked up a single vote from Nebraska’s second district but lost the other district.

Trump is projected to win Alabama (9), Arkansas (6), Florida (29) Idaho (4), Indiana (11), Iowa (6), Kansas (6), Kentucky (8), Louisiana (8), Missouri (10), Nebraska (5), Ohio (18), Oklahoma (7), Mississippi (6), Nebraska’s first district (4), North Dakota (3), South Carolina (9), South Dakota (3), Tennessee (11), Texas (38), Utah (6), and West Virginia (5), Wyoming (3).

The Democratic Party retained control of the House and is projected to add five more seats, according to FOX News.

Pennsylvania and Georgia have called it a night and will continue to count ballots Wednesday.

With millions of votes yet to be counted, President Trump asserted election fraud, pledged to mount a legal challenge to official state results and made a premature claim of victory.

In remarks at the White House early Wednesday, Trump claimed that he’d won several states that are still counting ballots, including Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, according to Washington post.

His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, insisted earlier that “we believe we’re on track to win this election,” citing Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, where votes were still being tallied in a bitterly contested presidential election that may take days to resolve. “It ain’t over till every vote is counted,” Biden said.

More than 100 million people cast their ballots in early voting before election day on Tuesday – setting US on course for its highest turnout in a century. NewsNow