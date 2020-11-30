US President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday announced an all-women senior White House communications team, which his office said made history.

Among those named was Jen Psaki, who will serve as White House press secretary.

Psaki, 41, has held senior positions before, including White House communications director for the administration of Barack Obama.

Mr Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have sought to emphasise diversity in their appointments and nominations so far, before they assume office on January 20.

“I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women,” Mr. Biden said.

“These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.”

Six other appointments were announced, including Kate Bedingfield, who was Mr Biden’s deputy campaign manager, as White House communications director.

Ms. Bedingfield also served as Mr. Biden’s communications director when he was vice president under Mr Obama.

Ashley Etienne will be communications director for Ms. Harris, and Symone Sanders her senior adviser and chief spokeswoman.

Pili Tobar will be deputy White House communications director and Karine Jean Pierre will be principal deputy press secretary.

Elizabeth Alexander was named communications director for Jill Biden.

The appointments do not require Senate confirmation, unlike most cabinet-level positions.

