Our Reporter

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will further lay the groundwork for his new administration on Wednesday as President Donald Trump pursues a flurry of lawsuits challenging the U.S. election results in an effort to cling to power.

Trump has declined to concede, instead of lodging unsupported charges of election fraud that have gained little traction. His campaign said on Tuesday it planned to file a lawsuit in Michigan to halt the state from certifying its results, a day after it brought a similar action in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Judges so far have tossed out lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia brought by Trump’s campaign, and legal experts say the litigation has little chance of changing the outcome of the Nov. 3 election.

Some 80 percent of Americans, including half of Republicans, say Biden is the rightful winner, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

Trump suffered another possible setback on Tuesday when Democrats on the House of Representatives Oversight Committee said a postal worker who claimed he witnessed ballot tampering in Pennsylvania had recanted his allegations, according to the Postal Service’s internal watchdog.

The Trump campaign had attempted to use the postal worker’s statement to promote an FBI investigation.

Meanwhile, Trump supporters raised more than $136,000 for him on the fundraising website Go Fund Me, but the page was removed after news broke that he recanted his statement, the Washington Post reported.

Biden plans to meet with advisors on Wednesday who are helping him prepare to take office on January 20, 2021.

He has tapped finance, trade, and banking regulation experts for his transition team that ranges from core Democrats to progressive activists, reflecting ongoing debate within the party about how to address climate change, wealth inequality, and other issues.

Biden is also tapping people who crafted tougher environmental rules while serving under President Barack Obama.

