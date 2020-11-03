A state official (R) looks over paperwork before the voting at the Hale House at the historic Balsams Resort during midnight voting as part of the first ballots cast in the United States Presidential Election in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire on November 3, 2020. Voters in Dixville Notch, a village of 12 residents in the US state of New Hampshire, kicked off Election Day at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday by voting unanimously for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Joseph Prezioso / AFP

Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden secured all five votes cast at the polls in the tiny town of Dixville Notch in New Hampshire located along the America-Canada border.

The township is reported to be among the first places to make clear its presidential preference after votes were counted.

CNN reported that the ballots were cast in the minutes after midnight, becoming some of the first cast and counted on Election Day.

By tradition, all eligible voters gather in the storied “Ballot Room” at The Balsams resort in Dixville Notch to cast their secret ballots once polls open at midnight.

Once every ballot is cast, votes are tallied and results announced — hours before anywhere else, making it a favored spot for reporters and observers eager for any hints of what is to come on Election Day.

This election is expected to be a close race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden as United States citizens are urged to vote even if by mail.