Our Reporter

MR. Joe Biden of the Democratic Party closed in on victories in Nevada and Arizona on Friday while also overtaking Mr. Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

But there will be a recount in Georgia where Biden was also the favourite.

Trump and his team remained defiant, insisting that the election was not over yet.

The Biden camp was optimistic of adding all of the 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania.

The former vice president was billed to deliver a major speech at press time.

Last night, Biden was leading with 41,302 votes in Arizona,13,662 votes in Pennsylvania,1,553 votes in Georgia and 20,137 in Nevada.

Biden had 264 electoral college votes yesterday; six short of the 270 needed to win the race.

There were permutations that if he won Pennsylvania, he would have gained 20 votes and would no longer need either Arizona or Nevada.

But if he wins Arizona – which has 11 electoral college votes – and Nevada – which has 6 – he no longer needs Pennsylvania.

Trump, on the other hand, continued to talk tough even when the odds kept mounting against him.

He vowed to continue to “pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government.”

“I will never give up fighting for you and our nation,” he said.

Matt Morgan, his campaign general counsel, said: “This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.

“Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail.

“There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations.

“We prevailed in court on our challenge but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law.

“In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots.

“Finally, the President is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling’ of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press.

“Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected.”

Responding, Biden’s team said: “As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election.

“And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”

The Secret Service was reportedly sending additional agents to Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware to increase protection of the former vice president as he inches closer to a potential victory.

Media reports said additional agents were being sent to Wilmington.

The Secret Service activated the group of additional agents after being notified by the Biden campaign that it planned to continue using a Wilmington convention centre for at least another day, with plans to make a major speech on Friday.

Man arrested in Philadelphia in plot to attack vote-counting centre

The police in Philadelphia said they arrested one man and seized a weapon as part of an investigation into a purported plot to attack the city’s Pennsylvania Convention Centre where votes were being counted.

A group of heavily-armed demonstrators drove to Philadelphia from Virginia in a Hummer to carry out the alleged attack on the convention centre.

Police did not identify the detained suspect or provide details about the threat. But video from ABC’s Philadelphia affiliate showed the suspect being taken away in handcuffs and police retrieving a large gun, later reported to be an AR-15 rifle.

The Hummer, emblazoned with stickers linked to the QAnon conspiracy movement, was seized by police.

McConnell: ‘Of course’ there will be a peaceful transfer of power

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said yesterday that there would be a peaceful transition of power should Trump lose reelection.

“We’ve had a peaceful transfer of power going back to 1792, every four years, we’ve moved on to a new administration,” he told reporters in Kentucky.

McConnell’s comments came as Trump claimed that the election was being stolen from him in states where Biden was pulling ahead.

The president’s rhetoric has sparked high-profile backlash from some Republicans, who have warned that he is undermining the country’s institutional underpinnings.

McConnell, in a tweet yesterday appeared to try to straddle a line on Trump’s rhetoric, saying that “every legal vote” should be counted and “all sides must get to observe the process.” His tweet did not directly mention Trump.

“Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes. That’s how Americans’ votes decide the result,” McConnell tweeted.

Some in GOP break with Trump over baseless vote-fraud claims

Some Republican lawmakers on Thursday criticised President Donald Trump’s unsupported claim that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election, saying Trump’s comments undermine the U.S. political process and the bedrock notion that all Americans should have their vote counted.

Trump, who has complained for weeks about mail-in ballots, escalated his allegations late Thursday, saying at the White House that the ballot-counting process is unfair and corrupt. Trump did not back up his claims with any details or evidence, and state and federal officials have not reported any instances of widespread voter fraud.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, tweeted that the president’s claims of fraud are “getting insane.” If Trump has “legit” concerns about fraud, they need to be based on evidence and taken to court, Kinzinger said, adding, “STOP spreading debunked misinformation.”

Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, a potential 2024 presidential hopeful who has often criticised Trump, said unequivocally: “There is no defence for the President’s comments tonight undermining our democratic process. America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before.

“No election or person is more important than our Democracy,” Hogan said on Twitter.

Other criticism, though less direct, came from members of Congress. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican who spoke at a recent Trump campaign rally, said in a tweet that if any candidate believes “a state is violating election laws they have a right to challenge it in court & produce evidence in support of their claims.’’

Rubio said earlier: “Taking days to count legally cast votes is NOT fraud. And court challenges to votes cast after the legal voting deadline is NOT suppression.”

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah., the party’s presidential nominee in 2012, sought to provide a reassuring note. Counting votes is often “long” and “frustrating,” Romney said.

If any irregularities are alleged, “they will be investigated and ultimately resolved in the courts,3 Romney tweeted. “Have faith in democracy, our Constitution and the American people.”

The comments by the Republican lawmakers and other GOP leaders were rare, public rebukes of Trump, who has demanded — and generally received — loyalty from fellow Republicans throughout his four-year term. Most in the GOP take pains to avoid directly criticizing Trump, even when they find his conduct unhelpful or offensive to their values and goals.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Trump ally who won reelection Tuesday in Kentucky, told reporters that “claiming you’ve won the election is different from finishing the counting.” His office declined to comment after Trump’s address Thursday.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, urged “everyone to be patient’’ as results come in. “It is critical that we give election officials time to complete their jobs, and that we ensure all lawfully cast ballots are allowed and counted,’’ she said in a statement.

Rep. Will Hurd, a Texas Republican who did not seek reelection, called Trump’s comments about corruption “dangerous” and “wrong.’’ Trump’s remarks undermine the U.S. political process and “the very foundation this nation was built upon,’’ Hurd said.

“Every American should have his or her vote counted,’’ he added.